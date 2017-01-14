Thomas Rhett Invites You Inside His Recording Session This Sunday

ABC/Image Group LA

You can head into the recording studio with Thomas Rhett this Sunday, as the “Star of the Show” hitmaker takes the Today show’s Willie Geist inside his session at Nashville’s Blackbird Studio, which happens to be owned by John and Martina McBride.

TR discusses his first-ever Grammy nomination, for Best Country Song for “Die a Happy Man,” as well as his upcoming 2017 Home Team Tour with Kelsea Ballerini.

You can watch Sunday Today starting at 7 a.m. on NBC.

