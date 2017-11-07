Thomas Rhett notches ninth number-one with “Unforgettable”

ABC/MARK LEVINE

Thomas Rhett is on a winning streak. The country singer has garnered his third consecutive number-one song this year with “Unforgettable,” which hit the top position on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts. The song is the fastest rising song of his career, peaking at just 14 weeks.

“This is a really cool way to kick off CMA week,” Thomas Rhett said in a statement. “It’s always a good week because everyone is in town, we all get to see each other, hangout backstage at the show, but to also find out ‘Unforgettable’ is number-one is awesome.”

“Unforgettable” follows previous number-one hits “Craving You” and “Star of the Show,” released earlier this year. Thomas’ success continues as he is nominated for three CMA Awards including Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for “Craving You.”

The country singer released his third album, Life Changes, earlier this year. It debuted at number-one on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, making him the first country artist this year to take the top spot.

