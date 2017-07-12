Thomas Rhett says wife Lauren is still “100% smoke show” even at 9 months pregnant

Valory Music Co.

While “Craving You” sits at the top of the country chart, Thomas Rhett is kicking back and enjoying a little time at the beach with his wife Lauren. The two are also counting down to the birth of their first biological child, which is due August 8, after adopting nearly two-year-old Willa Gray from a Ugandan orphanage earlier this year.

“Can’t believe we will have a new born not too long from now,” Thomas shared on his socials, along with a shirtless photo by the ocean with a bikini-clad Lauren. “36 weeks pregnant and 100% smoke show,” he added, a reference to how hot the new dad thinks his wife still looks.

TR and Lauren are expecting a baby girl. Thomas’s third album is also due later this year.

Can't believe we will have a new born not to long from now 36 weeks pregnant and 100% smoke show pic.twitter.com/PppZbfzTOB — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) July 12, 2017

