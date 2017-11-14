Thomas Rhett to play the Dallas Cowboys’ halftime show on Thanksgiving Day

ABC/Image Group LA

Thomas Rhett’s first Thanksgiving as a father of two will be a bit non-traditional: he’ll be headed to the Lone Star State to play the Dallas Cowboys’ half-time show.

TR confirms that wife Lauren and little ones Willa and Ada will be along for the trip.

“Watching the Cowboys game is such a tradition on Thanksgiving Day,” TR tells the team’s website. “It’s all about being together with family and friends, but this year is going to be a little different for us. I’m pumped that we get to pack up the whole family to go to Dallas for the halftime show… It’s going to be a blast and helping do it for a good cause makes it even better.”

Thomas Rhett’s set will also be the official kickoff for the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign. Eric Church and Luke Bryan each did the honors during the two previous years.

If you can’t make it to AT&T Stadium, you can watch TR’s performance as the Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers on CBS. All the action starts at 4:30 pm. ET on November 23.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...