Thomas Rhett’s going into business with his dad… and Jay Z

Thomas Rhett is expanding his Home Team empire, opening a new publishing company with his dad, hit songwriter and 90’s hitmaker Rhett Akins. TR’s longtime manager Vanessa Davis will also be a partner in Home Team Publishing, and so will the entertainment company Roc Nation, which was founded by rapper Jay Z.

“I was a songwriter before I was an artist,” TR tells Billboard. “I was lucky enough to find a team that believed in me really early on.”

“Songwriting is the foundation for my artist career,” he adds, “so I’m excited and honored to be able to invest in the future of the songwriting community.”

TR has also revealed that he’ll duet with his dad on a song on his upcoming album. Thomas Rhett’s Home Team Tour resumes April 20 with two dates at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater.

