Through a child’s eyes: Brad’s jokesters will be watching CMAs, while Carrie’s little one will be asleep

When it comes to Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood’s fans, three kids who live in Nashville are certainly at the top of the list: Carrie’s 2-year-old, Isaiah, and Brad’s sons, Jasper and Huck, who are 8 and 10, respectively.

While Brad’s sons will be tuning in to see dad host the 51st Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Carrie says that’s not the case for her little one.

“Mine better be in bed!” she laughs. “He better be asleep — he’s two!”

“My kids have been watching for a while,” Brad tells ABC Radio. “We started this around the time that I had my first son, because he’s ten. So, he doesn’t remember the first few years, but he remembers everything after.”

“I got kids that are really interested, anyway, in comedy and stuff like that…” he continues. “They’re fascinated by this, that I get up there on a TV show and try to tell jokes…”

“Yours will be that way, too,” Brad tells Carrie.

“Well, he recognizes when commercials and stuff like that comes on TV,” she explains. “He’s like, ‘Momma!’”

Brad and Carrie host country music’s biggest night for the tenth time this year. You can tune in to the 51st Annual CMA Awards, which air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena starting at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on ABC.

