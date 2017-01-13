Tim & Faith: New Tour, New Song, New Exhibit in the Hall of Fame

ABC/Image Group LA

It’s set to be a busy year ahead for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, as the two not only embark on the latest incarnation of their Soul2Soul Tour in  April, but also release their new duet, “Keep Your Eyes on Me,” from Tim’s new film, The Shack.

This week, we learned they’ll also be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The Tim and Faith memorabilia will go on display in downtown Nashville on November 17 of this year. The exhibit won’t close until May 13, 2018.

