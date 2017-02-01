Tim & Faith to Take a Who’s-Who of Up-and-Coming Acts on Their Soul2Soul Tour

ABC/Image Group LA

With the start of their 2017 Soul2Soul Tour just a couple months away, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have announced they’ll host a rotating array of special guests on the trek, with their opening acts changing from week to week.

Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, High Valley, Lori McKenna, Charlie Worsham, Rachel Platten, Rhiannon Giddens, Eric Paslay, Brandy Clark, Cam, Chris Janson, and LOCASH are just some of the acts who’ll have the chance to share the stage with Tim and Faith during their first tour together in a decade.

Due to demand, the pair also is adding half a dozen dates to their itinerary. They’re now set to play Edmonton, Alberta; Moline, Illinois; Las Vegas, Nevada; Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and Greenville, South Carolina, as well as adding a second show in Denver, Colorado.

Pre-sales start Friday, with tickets going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on February 10.

The first concert is April 4 in New Orleans, Louisiana, with T.J. and John Osborne set to start the show.

