Tim & Faith’s first album together, “The Rest of Our Life,” debuts at #1

ABC/Image Group LA

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s first album together, The Rest of Our Life, debuts at #1 this week on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

That makes the joint project Tim’s sixteenth to emerge at #1 on the tally, and Faith’s fourth.

In all, the record moved 104,000 copies in its first week, making it the #2 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 as well. Taylor Swift’s Reputation — which is already 2017’s best-selling album — remains at #1.

This week, the title track from Tim & Faith’s album, “The Rest of Our Life,” climbs to #2 on Billboard’s Country Digital Songs tally.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...