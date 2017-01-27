Tim & Faith’s New Duet Is Here, with More Music from “The Shack” on the Way from Lady A, Dierks, Dan + Shay and Brett Eldredge

Atlantic

The biggest stars in country music fuel the soundtrack to Tim McGraw’s new movie, The Shack.

Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, Brett Eldredge, and of course Tim and Faith Hill, have all recorded new music for the film. This marks the first time Tim and Faith have both written and recorded a song together.

You can stream their new duet, “Keep Your Eyes on Me” via YouTube now, and if you pre-order the soundtrack, you can download the tune. Tim stars in the movie based on the inspirational best-seller, playing both the main character’s best friend and narrating the film.

Dan + Shay’s track, “When I Pray for You,” will be available next Friday. Lady Antebellum contributes “Lay Our Flowers Down,” Dierks Bentley does “Days of Dark,” and Brett Eldredge sings “Phone Call to God.” The soundtrack also includes Kelly Clarkson’s duet with Aloe Blacc called “Love Goes On.”

The Shack: Music from and Inspired by the Original Motion Picture comes out February 24, ahead of the movie’s release on March 3.

