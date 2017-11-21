Tim McGraw and Faith Hill play “Search Party” on the “Tonight Show”

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill joined Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s Tonight Show for a Family Feud-inspired game called “Search Party.”

Faith’s team — consisting of Jimmy and James Poyser, from Fallon’s house band, The Roots, took on Tim and The Roots’ Questlove and Tariq Trotter.

A representative from each team was called up to a podium by Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins, and asked to guess the most popular answers to Google search questions and enter them into a computer. The winner’s team then took turns guessing the remaining answers, without getting two strikes against them. Otherwise, the opposing team had a chance to guess correctly and win the round.

McGraw’s team won the game.

Later on, the country superstars, who have been married for 21 years, chatted with Fallon about the first time they met, their Soul2Soul tour and their oldest daughter Gracie‘s first date. Tim says it went well, at least from his perspective.

“We’re doing a barbecue, so I’m in the kitchen and I forget that he’s coming. So, I have a white apron on and a knife and I’m trimming meat up, so I’ve got chunks of meat all over this white apron…blood everywhere,” he explains. “And the [doorbell] rings and I go and answer the door and there’s this kid who’s dating Gracie and I’ve got a knife in my hand and a bloody apron on.”

Jokes Tim, “It worked out really well.” The couple also has two other daughters, Audrey and Maggie.

Tim and Faith closed the evening with their first Tonight Show performance, singing “Break First,” from their first duet album, The Rest of Our Life, available now.

