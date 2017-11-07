Tim McGraw, Faith Hill add 2018 Soul2Soul tour dates

Becky Fluke; Courtesy of Tim and Faith

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are extending their Soul2Soul World Tour into next year. The already massive trek of 80 sold-out dates has added 25 cities to the couple’s growing calendar for 2018.

Tickets for the tour go on sale beginning November 10 at 10 a.m. local time for American Express Card Members. Tickets for the general public will be available on November 17, which is the day Tim and Faith’s forthcoming album, The Rest of Our Life, will be released. Each ticket purchased for the tour will include a copy of the new album, which is the couple’s first-ever project together.

Tim and Faith began their joint tour earlier this year, and it is already approaching one million people in total attendance. For more info on the tour, visit Soul2SoulTour.com.

Here are the new Soul2Soul World Tour dates, with venues to be announced:

5/31 — Richmond, VA

6/1 — Charleston, WV

6/2 — Lexington, KY

6/5 — Baltimore, MD

6/7 — Grand Rapids, MI

6/8 — Toledo, OH

6/12 — Hershey, PA

6/14 — Uniondale, NY

6/15 — Uncasville, CT

6/16 — Manchester, NH

6/18 — Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

6/19 — London, Ontario, Canada

6/22 — Raleigh, NC

6/23 — Duluth, GA

6/26 — Bossier City, LA

6/29 — Springfield, MO

6/30 — Des Moines, IA

7/6 — Green Bay, WI

7/7 — Minneapolis, MN

7/8 — Sioux Falls, SD

7/10 — Grand Forks, ND

7/13 — Seattle, WA

7/14 — Eugene, OR

7/18 — Salt Lake City, UT

7/20 –– Phoenix, AZ

7/21 — Los Angeles, CA

7/22 — Sacramento, CA

