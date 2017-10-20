To celebrate their ten-year anniversary, Luke Bryan upgraded wife Caroline’s bling

ABC/Image Group LA

If you get the chance to check out the left hand of Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, you’ll notice she’s sporting a pretty impressive rock. That’s a present from Luke, to thank her for sticking by him for 10 years.

The couple met during their college days at Georgia Southern, and married in December of 2006. To celebrate a decade of being together, the four-time Entertainer of the Year exchanged Caroline’s original ring for a larger one at the end of last year.

“It was a little 10-year anniversary gift,” Luke tells People. “Ten years with me feels like a thousand. It was certainly the least I could do!”

You can catch a glimpse of Caroline’s new ring on Luke’s Instagram, in a photo taken at the recent CMT Artists of the Year gathering.

