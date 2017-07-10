Toby Keith’s daughter Krystal involved in horrific wreck with drunk driver on July 4

Courtesy Shock Ink/Photo credit: Kristin Barlowe

Toby Keith’s daughter Krystal narrowly missed being killed by a drunk driver on Independence Day, the 31-year-old revealed Friday on social media.

“Our 4th turned pretty horrific,” Krystal shared. “Hensley, Drew and I were on the way to watch fireworks on the 4th. A drunk driver almost took the lives of my entire family. We all survived the wreck but it’s gonna take some time to heal.”

Drew is Krystal’s husband, while Hensley is their daughter, who’ll be two in October. Krystal also included a photo of her white Mercedes SUV, which appears to be totaled.

“Keep us in your prayers,” she added. “Hug your babies and spouses tight. DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE.”

