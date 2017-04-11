Together again: Deacon and Rayna’s doubles reunite, as CMT promises “Nashville” season 6

CMT

Fans of the TV show Nashville can rest easy. Not only has CMT announced the drama will return June 1 with the second half of season five, the cable network has also revealed Nashville has been renewed for season six.

And even though Connie Britton is now only a memory on Nashville after her character was killed off, leading man Charles Esten says there’s one place the love story of Rayna Jaymes and Deacon Claybourne will continue to play out: at Music City’s new Madame Tussauds at Opry Mills.

“Both Connie and I sat for these wax figures… of Deacon and Rayna,” Charles says. “It’s really kinda sweet. We’re on a park bench, with a spot or two there in the middle, so any of the fans that want to take a quick seat with Deacon and Rayna can sit there.”

“I’m wearing my, they call it a Canadian tuxedo I believe, denim on denim,” he goes on. “I’ve got the guitar with the Deacon strap. They were able to capture that Connie Britton hair, which is a feat unto itself!” he jokes.

The new tourist attraction is set to open on Friday.

Nashville returns to CMT on Thursday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET. The 16-episode sixth season will follow in early 2018.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...