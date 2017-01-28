Too Much Heaven: Keith Urban and Little Big Town Set to Sing the Hits of the Bee Gees

ABC Radio

Move over, John Travolta! Here comes Keith Urban and Little Big Town.

While Keith and LBT won’t likely be decked out in all of Tony Manero’s disco glory, they are both on board to perform during Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees.

The show marking the 40th anniversary of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack will be taped on Valentine’s Day, February 14, at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater.

Travolta starred in the 1977 film that chronicles the disco nights of a working class kid from Brooklyn. In the 1983 sequel, Stayin’ Alive, he pursues a career on Broadway. The Bee Gees anchor both successful soundtracks.

Surviving member Barry Gibb will be on hand to perform some of his best-known songs, with Celine Dion, Nick Jonas, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Pentatonix, Andra Day, and Demi Lovato also on board.

The night will be broadcast later this year as a special on CBS.

