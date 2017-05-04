Trace Adkins and Kris Kristofferson find themselves on opposite sides of the law in “Hickok”

Cinedigm

Both Trace Adkins and Country-Music-Hall-of-Famer Kris Kristofferson star in this summer’s new feature film Hickok, based on the life of “Wild Bill” Hickok.

In the western, Kristofferson plays the mayor of Abilene, Kansas, who makes the notorious outlaw the town marshal in an effort to restore order. Trace is a saloon owner who leads a band of renegades and also puts a bounty on Hickok’s head. Westworld’s Luke Hemsworth stars as Hickok.

The movie will be released simultaneously July 7 in theaters and on-demand. You can check out the trailer for Hickok on YouTube.

