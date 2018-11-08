Trisha Yearwood wants to cook your Thanksgiving dinner…

Food Network

How’d you like to have Trisha Yearwood make your Thanksgiving meal? That’s an offer that’s literally on the table — sort of — for this season of thankfulness.

The Food Network host is partnering with Williams Sonoma to offer fans the chance to have a fully-cooked meal of Trisha’s signature recipes delivered to their door. It includes a fresh Willie Bird turkey, cornbread dressing, sweet potato souffle, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry-orange relish, and lemon pecan pie.

You can order the Complete Trisha Yearwood Thanksgiving Dinner online at Williams-Sonoma.com/Trisha. It’ll run you about $350 for the full meal, or about $240 if you just want the sides.

If you’re more of a do-it-yourselfer, you can tune in for season 13 of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. It premieres Saturday on Food Network at its new time, 12 p.m. ET.

