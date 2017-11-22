Trisha’s no-baste bird, bacon-wrapped asparagus and more: Why Garth’s Thanksgiving guests are so thankful

ABC/Image Group LA

With some rare time off this holiday, Garth Brooks admits he has a major agenda for Thanksgiving Day.

“We have six things planned: eat, nap, eat, nap, eat and nap… We might do seven. Nap might start it,” he laughs.

Since Garth’s wife Trisha Yearwood happens to head a culinary empire that includes three best-selling cookbooks and a hit show on Food Network, there’s definitely an emphasis on the Turkey Day meal.

“We start it off with…a kind of a misfit Thanksgiving,” Trisha explains. “If you don’t have a place to go on Thanksgiving, you come to my house and I cook.”

According to Garth, you should pray you have no other invitation and get to sample a feast straight from Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

“If you sit at Miss Yearwood’s table, you are a lucky man,” Garth brags. “That’s some of the greatest food, if not the best food, I’ve ever had in my life.”

In fact, the six-time CMA Entertainer of the Year says Trisha’s culinary skills even outdo the generation before.

“I loved my Mama’s cooking,” he tells ABC Radio. “Loved it. And I loved her mama’s cooking. No offense — they just can’t compare. Miss Yearwood, there’s something about it. From taste to texture, she’s got it. So everything from mashed potatoes to the bacon-wrapped asparagus with syrup on top of it. It’s just fabulous.”

Trisha even has a secret to make sure the bird turns out perfectly.

“She does the no-[baste] turkey, which no one thinks works,” Garth explains. “And it is the best, because turkey’s either too wet or too dry. Hers is always perfect because of this technique.”

“So it’s pretty amazing to know that that’s your best friend, but it’s also your wife and it’s who’s cooking for Thanksgiving.”



