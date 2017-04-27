Trisha’s Southern Empire: Trisha Yearwood forges a new partnership with Williams-Sonoma

Randee St. Nicholas

Trisha Yearwood is adding a new venture to her lifestyle empire. In addition to her Emmy-winning cooking show, best-selling cookbooks, cookware, and furniture, Trisha’s embarking on a new partnership with the high-end culinary chain Williams-Sonoma.

Starting today, you can order Trisha’s Biscuit Mix, BBQ Sauce, Applewood Molasses Rub, an Unfried Chicken Kit and a Summer in a Cup Cocktail Mix from the company’s website.

“Summer in a Cup is a true story from living in Oklahoma…” Trisha tells People. “My friend Mandy made up this drink with fruit juice and coconut rum and we tasted it and she said, ‘That’s summer in a cup.’”

The products will be available at retail locations the middle of next month. They’ll set you back anywhere from $10 to $17 each.

You can check out a behind-the-scenes clip of Trisha shooting photos and video for the products on her Facebook page.

