Truck Yeah! LOCASH gets Soul2Soul with Tim & Faith this weekend

Things come full circle for Preston Brust and Chris Lucas this week, as LOCASH opens Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul run through the Sunshine State.

The duo scored one of their first big hits as writers in 2012, with Tim’s top-10, platinum-selling smash, “Truck Yeah.”

“Tim has always been an iconic entertainer,” Chris says, “and after working with him off the stage, performing on the same stage will be the experience of a lifetime.”

“Faith was one of my first country concerts as a fan,” Chris recalls. “We are blessed to have this opportunity, and it happens to be with two great human beings who are also iconic superstars. We are pumped!”

After their Thursday night date in Sunrise, Florida, the tour continues on to Tampa and Orlando on Friday and Saturday.

LOCASH’s latest single, “Ring on Every Finger,” is currently in the top-15. It’s their third major hit from their album, The Fighters. Next month, they vie for the Vocal Duo of the Year trophy at the CMA Awards.

