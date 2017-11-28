Two in a row? Why Maren Morris has a shot at twin Grammys

ABC/Image Group LA

Maren Morris is flying high these days, in more ways than one.

Tuesday morning, she finished a four-and-a-half-hour flight where the WiFi was apparently out, according to her Twitter feed. When she was able to reconnect with the world, she discovered she was nominated for the Best Country Solo Performance Grammy for her latest single.

“Got off a long flight to find out ‘I Could Use a Love Song’ is nominated for a freaking Grammy!” she tweeted. “I can’t process that HERO has had this presence both years now, so I’m incredibly thankful & shocked. Congratulations to all of my friends for their nominations as well!”

Last year, Maren was nominated for the all-genre Best New Artist Grammy, as well as for Best Country Album for Hero, and Best Country Song for “My Church.” She took home the trophy for Best Country Solo Performance for the same song, and this year, she’s nominated in the same category again.

We’ll find out if Maren can make it two in a row, when the 60th Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday, January 28 on CBS.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...