Tyler Farr changes his tune with “I Should Go to Church Sometime”

On the heels of his three #1’s — “A Guy Walks into a Bar,” “Redneck Crazy,” and “Whiskey in my Water” — Tyler Farr is singing a decidedly different tune with his new single, “I Should Go to Church Sometime.”

“I’m not exactly known for walking the straight and narrow,” he admits, “but I have a strong conscience and I was taught right from wrong.”

“It’s something that we all face at some point,” Tyler says of the subject of his latest release. “What am I going to do? How am I going to act? What am I going to do today that’s different from yesterday? That decision is what this song is all about.”

You can download or stream “I Should Go to Church Sometime” now. This summer, Tyler heads out on The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour with Brantley Gilbert and his labelmate Luke Combs.

