Tyler Perry keeps Tim McGraw and Faith Hill laughing

ABC/Image Group LA

The mutual admiration society between Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry just keeps on going.

It all started last weekend when the writer, director, producer and actor checked out the Soul2Soul tour stop in his hometown of Atlanta. The man who created the Madea blockbusters followed up with a tweet saying how much he loved the show, and how he’s planning to come again. Tim replied with an invitation to return whenever he can.

On Wednesday, Faith shared a black-and-white photo showing exactly how much fun the three seemed to be having backstage. In the picture, Tim and Faith are both obviously laughing, while Tyler appears so carried away he’s doubled over.

“Always brightens my day and keeps me laughing,” the “Speak to a Girl” hitmaker added.

