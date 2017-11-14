Walk a mile in Miranda Lambert’s boots this Christmas, as her new fashion line debuts

ABC/Image Group LA

If you’ve ever wanted to emulate Miranda Lambert’s style, Boot Barn is ready to help you out this holiday season. The new Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert line will debut in select Boot Barn stores this year, ahead of its full launch next fall.

The lifestyle brand features clothes, accessories and cowboy boots created by the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, and “inspired by vintage and retro looks with a modern fashion edge and a focus on comfort, fit and quality,” according to a press release.

The fashions are described as being “true to Miranda’s spirit, reflecting her roots, personality, and style — original, authentic, sexy and fearless.”

Initially, Miranda’s brand will be available in Boot Barn stores in California, Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida, Minnesota, South Carolina, and Arizona, before its full launch in 2018.

