Watch: Luke Bryan says a third Entertainer win would let him thank his fans

Luke Bryan is a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and he’s nominated for the award once again on Wednesday night. Luke says one reason he’d like to win it again is so that he can personally show his gratitude to his fans.

“When you win an Entertainer of the Year award, then you get to thank your fans on tour the following year and every night when you acknowledge, ‘Thanks for coming out. Because of you guys, I’m your Entertainer of the Year,'” he tells ABC Radio.

The country singer won the coveted award in 2014 and 2015, but finds himself among some tough competition this year: he’s up against Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. But whether he wins or loses the award, Luke says the actual “entertaining” part of his job is the most important thing.

“The main thing for me is entertain, put music out and do this job to the best of your availability,” he explains. “Hopefully I’ll have a few more years at getting to be a part of this night. I cherish all of my memories of being at the CMA Awards, and certainly cherish my two Entertainer of the Year awards that I’ve been blessed to win — which is still amazing to me.”

Tune into the CMA Awards on ABC Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET to see if Luke is crowned Entertainer of the Year for the third time.

