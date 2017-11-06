Watch: Nominees Brothers Osborne don’t mind if they “crash and burn” during their CMA performance

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Brothers Osborne are set to make their debut performance on the CMA Awards this Wednesday. The duo — made up of brothers TJ and John Osborne — are also up for Vocal Duo of the Year and Music Video of the Year, for “Ain’t My Fault.” They say they’ll be giving their all during their first performance on the awards show.

“We’ll try not to embarrass ourselves,” John tells ABC Radio.

“We’re not playing to tracks either. It’s all live so we can crash and burn,” adds brother TJ. “That’s the beauty of a live performance anyway. The awards really connect that dot where they can see you on television and be like, ‘OK, that’s those guys. I’ve heard their name but that’s what they look like and that’s how they are and that’s how they perform.’

TJ adds, “That’s why it’s particularly important to get John to play some guitar and some solos. He’s not just holding this guitar just so we can call ourselves a duo. He’s a gunslinger.”

Brothers Osborne add it’s an honor to be nominated for Video of the Year, as it’s their first nomination in the category. They are also nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year.

Tune into the CMA Awards on ABC Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET to see some guitar slinging from Brothers Osborne.

