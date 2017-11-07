Watch now: Brett Eldredge is still glad he skipped the CMAs for the Cubs last year

Brett Eldredge is a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and doesn’t regret skipping the CMA Awards last year to watch the Cubs win the World Series.

“It was something that needed to happen which was the best decision of my life,” Brett says about attending the Cubs’ victory game. “I look like a genius because we won! If we wouldn’t have won, I still would have been mad if I didn’t go. I took my brother and my dad and we had a life-changing experience. It was awesome. Now, I’m here this year to see what I missed out on last year but I’m glad I went last year.”

Brett spent most of 2017 on tour as part of Luke Bryan‘s Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day Tour. He says he’s rooting for his tour mate to win Entertainer of the Year at the CMAs.

“I just got off tour with Luke Bryan and to see that guy perform every night, it’s been pretty incredible to see how awesome of a human he is, but also that he’s an entertainer who connects with whoever he gets in front of because he’s so real,” says Brett. “I’m always rooting for Luke.”

Tune into the CMA Awards on ABC Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET to see if Luke Bryan takes home the trophy for Entertainer of the Year.

