WATCH NOW: Cam wishes the CMA Awards would spread the love a bit more

Cam is both a performer and admirer of country music, but she admits that she wishes award shows like the CMAs would switch up the nominees and the winners a bit more each year.

“Country music, we always like to have the same people for a few years in a row, which is amazing,” she tells ABC Radio. “If I were in that thing I’d be like, ‘Keep me in here!’ There’s so much great music so if you give everyone a chance, I would like that if it was shared a little bit.”

So whom is Cam rooting for this Wednesday? A huge fan of the underdog, she admits she’s pulling for Jason Isbell, whose The Nashville Sound is nominated for Album of the Year, as well as Eric Church, Keith Urban and Brothers Osborne.

“I’m really surprised that Jason Isbell is in the mix because I feel like with mainstream country politics that go on, you don’t see an outsider get in. I always root for the underdog so I’m rooting for him,” she says. “Any time Eric Church is up for an award, I vote for him.”

“Also, ‘Blue Ain’t Your Color’ is one of my favorite songs of all time now,” she adds. “Brothers Osborne, they’re really fun to root for because they’re such good people. They’re just original, they’re very unique personalities.”

Tune into the CMA Awards on ABC Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET to see if underdog Jason Isbell takes home a trophy for Album of the Year.

