Watch now: Garth Brooks says he’s “nervous” going into this year’s CMA Awards

It’s hard to imagine Garth Brooks being nervous about the CMA Awards. After all, the country icon is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year.

“Last year, we didn’t think we were going to win it and they call your name,” Garth tells ABC Radio. “Now this year I’m nervous. Last year, you just knew you weren’t going to win. This year, since they called your name last year, now you’re nervous.”

While Garth may have award-show jitters, he knows Wednesday night will be a fun one. He’s up against Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan and Eric Church for Entertainer of the Year, and says he’s enjoyed watching each artist arrive on the country scene.

“As one of the older guys, you get to see these guys. I got to watch Stapleton grow up in front of our eyes,” he recalls. “It’s fun. I love Keith Urban. I voted for him last year. I told him I didn’t vote for him this year,” Garth jokes.

Garth is currently climbing the charts with his latest single, “Ask Me How I Know.” Written by Mitch Rossell, it’s the songwriter’s first cut. As Garth explains, he and his band got together and decided to invite Mitch to share the stage with them as they perform the song. While Garth admits he’s nervous about this year’s awards, he’s certain Mitch may be getting some pre-show jitters as well.

“I’m hoping he’s so scared right now he can’t even hold a pick. I’m hoping that’s what’s going through his head,” he says with a laugh.

Will Garth take home the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award for the second year in a row? Watch the CMA Awards Wednesday night on ABC to find out.

