Watch now: Garth vs. Luke: Mutual opening act Granger Smith weighs in on who deserves CMA Entertainer of the Year

Granger Smith has served as an opener this year for both Garth Brooks and Luke Bryan, who are two of the five nominees up for Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards on Wednesday. His prediction? Garth will take home the trophy.

“As long as Garth is touring, no one right now is competing with him for Entertainer of the Year because of what that award encompasses,” Granger tells ABC Radio. “It’s the full package of entertainment. It’s the every seat matters realization of entertaining that only Garth right now has.”

Luke, on the other hand, may have a chance at going home with the trophy. As Granger shares, out of today’s acts, it’s the magnitude of what Luke is doing on his recent Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour that makes him a good contender.

“What he’s doing and the magnitude of his tour, what he’s bringing to modern traditional country music. If Luke Bryan was around in 1993, he would be one of the hat acts,” Granger explains. “Right down the middle of country music. He’s doing it at a huge level so relative to modern country music it’s Luke Bryan, Entertainer of the Year.”

Will Garth or Luke take home the Entertainer of the Year Award? Watch the CMA Awards on Wednesday to find out.

