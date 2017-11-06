Watch now: Jon Pardi says he’s a CMA winner whether he wins or loses

ABC/Image Group LA

Jon Pardi has a big night ahead of him Wednesday. The country singer will be performing at the CMA Awards in Nashville, where he’s also nominated for two awards — New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year, for “Dirt on My Boots.”

While the California native admits it’d be amazing to go home with a trophy, he says being nominated is an achievement in itself.

“Just walking in with a couple nominations and seeing all my friends, we’re all winners if we’re nominated,” he tells ABC Radio. “Even being there and being part of the show, it’s still a win regardless win or lose. It’s gonna be a fun night!”

Although most artists are hoping for a big win on awards night, Jon says it’s more important to have a positive attitude.

“It’s always better to win but it’s always better to have a good attitude knowing that you did well regardless of what happens,” he SAYS.

Tune into the CMA Awards on ABC Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET to see if Jon walks away with a trophy.

