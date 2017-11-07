Watch now: Kane Brown’s CMA red carpet look will pay tribute to Brad Paisley

Kane Brown will be making his debut CMA Awards performance on Wednesday night, singing a special duet with Brad Paisley. Kane admits he grew up covering the CMA co-host’s songs.

“For my first appearance to be with Brad Paisley, it’s amazing!” he tells ABC Radio. “I never really watched the CMAs [growing up] so I didn’t get to see Brad. I just listened to his music on the radio and YouTube. I was a huge ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ fan.”

Brown will pay tribute to his duet partner by wearing paisley for the first time as he walks the CMA red carpet. He adds that he’s excited and honored to attend the awards show this year.

“Every artist here is family and it’s awesome that the country fans and the country artists get to come together and be one,” he says. “Right now I’m just taking it in. I’ll probably get nervous when I get on stage. I’ll do a few jumping jacks and I’ll be all right.”

You can check out the 51st Annual CMA Awards Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. ET, as the evening airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC.

