Watch now: Kelsea Ballerini on drinks with Reba, CMA outfit changes and “not earning” a trophy

On Wednesday night’s CMA Awards, Kelsea Ballerini‘s not only nominated, she’s also teaming up with none other than Reba McEntire for a special performance. Kelsea says not long ago, Reba invited her out for drinks so they could get to know one another before their performance, which she really appreciated.

“That’s such a pro move on her part, ’cause it really did take some of the nerves out of it,” she tells ABC Radio. “Now I’m a little more comfortable with her — not all the way, ’cause she’s Reba and that’ll never be normal — but it was an amazing thing to do before we hit the stage.”

Kelsea also reveals that she’ll have three costume changes Wednesday night: one for the red carpet, one for her performance with Reba, which will be “old-school Hollywood glam” and one for the after party, which she calls her “oh, hey!” outfit.

But enough about clothes: what about the awards themselves? Even though Kelsea’s nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, she tells ABC Radio, “I feel like maybe there will be a year where I feel like I’ll have a shot at it…[but] it’s not this year. I haven’t earned that yet.”

O.K., so who has earned it? Kelsea laughs, “I’m sure Miranda [Lambert] will get it! ‘Tin Man!’ Come on!”

Tune into the CMA Awards on ABC Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET to see if Kelsea’s right or wrong about her Female Vocalist chances.

