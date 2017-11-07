WATCH NOW: Lady Antebellum love the CMAs’ “reunion” atmosphere…and Brad & Carrie’s jokes

ABC/Randy Holmes

Lady Antebellum have two CMA Awards nods this year: Vocal Group of the Year and Album of the Year for Heart Break. It’ll be a jam packed night for the trio, who will help open the show with a special performance.

That opening number, which will include Darius Rucker, Eric Church, Keith Urban, and additional surprise artists, will be “really beautiful” and heartfelt,” Hillary Scott tells ABC Radio, adding, “I think it’s going to set the tone for the night in a really beautiful and reverent way.”

But overall, Lady A enjoys the CMAs each year because it’s a chance to reconnect.

“The awards shows are a bit of a reunion,” Charles Kelley tells ABC Radio. “Everybody’s touring, like ships passing through the night all summer and [it’s great] to be able to catch up and talk about what we’re all going through.”

As for Hillary, she’s most excited to hear Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood‘s jokes.

“They always have such great chemistry,” she says of the co-hosts. “They always do so many parody songs. I love it when you see Brad walk out with his guitar, because you know something fun’s about to happen.”

Of their two nominations, the trio says they’re most excited about the prospect of winning Album of the Year for their latest release, Heart Break. As Dave Haywood explains, the project has been a “total transformation” for the band.

“Coming back from a break with all these ideas, renewed energy, reconnecting as friends…the process of making this record was the most fun we’ve had in 10 years,” Dave shares. “To take [the category] would blow our minds…it would absolutely floor us if we were to win that award.”

Tune in to ABC Wednesday night at 8 p.m. to see if they do.

