Watch now: Little Big Town reacts to Rascal Flatts saying they hope LBT doesn’t win: “Thanks for the love”

Monday, Rascal Flatts told ABC Radio that while they love Little Big Town, they’re hoping that they don’t win this year’s CMA Vocal Group of the Year trophy. Why? It seems Flatts don’t want LBT to tie their record of most consecutive wins in that category. Now, Little Big Town has responded.

“Did they say that?” laughs LBT’s Karen Fairchild. “They’re all good friends of ours.”

“That’s funny, man,” Phillip Sweet chimes in.

“We’re not expecting to win, so I mean, it would be awesome…but we used to call this award the Rascal Flatts award,” adds Karen. “So, the fact that we’ve even been up there this many times is insane.”

“It’s awesome,” agrees Phillip.

“I’m gonna send them a text right now,” she laughs. “And say, ‘Thank you for the love!'”

In addition to Vocal Group of the Year, Little Big Town is also up for Single of the Year, Album of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. You can tune in to see which categories they win — if any — when the CMAs air live Wednesday night on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

