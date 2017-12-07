Watch now: New Nashville trailer promises a suspenseful final season

CMT

While there may be only one season left of CMT’s Nashville, there won’t be any shortage of suspense or plot twists. If a new two-minute trailer can be believed, the final season of the television series promises to be a good one.

“Every journey has a destination. Every song has a final verse,” the trailer for the sixth season starts. In the clip, Juliette Barnes continues to battle her demons but this time she’s looking to Darius, the founder of a self-actualization movement, for assistance.

But is he really helping? At one point she appears onstage in concert, but then cuts the show short. “I don’t think I feel like singing,” she says. “I just need to stop.”

In addition to Juliette’s drama, romance seems to be budding between Deacon Claybourne and Jessie Caine, as well as between Maddie and a pop star named Jonah Ford.

Meanwhile, Gunnar Scott and Scarlett O’Connor try to navigate life without each other as they pursue solo careers. All this and much more will unfold when Nashville season 6 premieres January 4 at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...