Watch now: Old Dominon says CMA nominations prove they’re “doing the right thing”

Since they arrived on the scene, Old Dominion has scored a string of hits, as well as critical acclaim, so you wouldn’t think they’d feel insecure about anything. But singer Matthew Ramsey says the two CMA nominations they’ve scored this year really make them feel like they’ve been embraced by the country music community.

“There’s always that kind of nagging feeling that I have of ‘Are we accepted?'” Matthew tells ABC Radio. “And the signs all point to yes. And hopefully this’ll be just another one of those things that make us feel like we’re doing the right thing.”

O.D. are up for Vocal Group of the Year and New Artist of the Year going into Wednesday’s telecast, but the group was so successful right out of the gate, they don’t really feel like “new” artists at this point. However, the group’s Trevor Rosen says that’s an appropriate category for them.

“In some ways, it feels like we’ve been around awhile, but I think to the world, largely, we are new to a lot of people,” he tells ABC Radio. “So we’ll take it!”

As for what the band will be wearing as they make their way down the red carpet on Wednesday, Matthew says they’ve got “nice suits.”

“We’re trying to keep it classic, a little bit,” adds Trevor. “You don’t wanna look back in 10 years and go, ‘I can’t believe I wore that!'”

“Which we probably still will,” Matthew chimes in. “We will,” Trevor confirms.

