Watch now: Rascal Flatts on their CMA chances: “I hope that Little Big Town doesn’t break our record”

Donn Jones/CMA

Rascal Flatts are up for Vocal Group of the Year at this year’s CMA Awards, but they’re not too enthusiastic about their chances of winning this year.

“It’s getting harder, all these people are creepin’ up behind us, trying to get on our stuff,” Jay DeMarcus tells ABC Radio. “And Little Big Town’s gettin’ hard to beat. It’s like they’re an automatic shoo-in now!”

Jay says he loves Little Big Town, but he doesn’t want them to break the CMA Vocal Group record that Flatts currently holds, which they took from the Statler Brothers.

“You think Tom Brady’s going, ‘I want someone else to win six Super Bowls?'” Jay says. “No, he’s not. He’s going, “I wanna be the only on to win five!”

Despite Little Big Town’s winning streak, Joe Don Rooney thinks Old Dominion will win Vocal Group of the Year Wednesday night. Tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. to see who takes home the trophy.

