Watch now: Reba’s giving out the CMA’s biggest award, plans to “nail” duet with Kelsea

ABC/Image Group LA

Reba has a stacked schedule on Wednesday. In addition to sharing the stage with Kelsea Ballerini for a special duet, she’ll be presenting the award for Entertainer of the Year.

“They asked me Sunday if I would give away the Entertainer of the Year award,” Reba tells ABC Radio. “I’m going to be very busy at the awards show but I love that because I’m used to hosting and staying busy behind the scenes. I’m looking forward to it!”

The country legend previously won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards, and says it was “very exciting, very thrilling, very gratifying.”

Another thrilling moment is Reba’s upcoming duet with Kelsea. Reba says she and Kelsea met one night for drinks because she wanted to get to know the country newcomer before singing together on live television.

“She is such a sweetheart. She’s beautiful, talented, very smart, got a great savviness about business, singer, songwriter, and cute as a button. So much fun to hang out with!” Reba shares. “As I told her, ‘I’m thrilled to death to get to sing with you but I want to know you!’ We went out and had a drink or two and got to hang out and visit, which is very important, instead of coming in cold turkey and singing a song with somebody.”

Reba adds, “It’s a different song for me, totally different. It’s going to be challenging for me but I’m gonna nail it. I told her, ‘Don’t you worry, girl. I’ll be there for you!'”

Tune into the CMA Awards on ABC Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET to see Reba and Kelsea’s performance.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...