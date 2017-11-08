Watch now: Ryan Hurd’s “Love in a Bar” video stars Maren Morris

Rachel Deeb

Ryan Hurd‘s single “Love in a Bar” is the story of the start of his relationship with his fiancé, Maren Morris, so it’s only fitting that she stars in the music video for the song.

“Love in a Bar” was filmed at Ryan’s family lake house in Michigan, where he spent his summers growing up. The three-minute clip follows a day off for Ryan and Maren as the couple gear up for some time on the water. Fans can get a glimpse of the canoe boat that Ryan proposed to Maren in, too.

“This video means so much to me because this song is the story of how Maren and I met and fell in love,” Ryan says in a statement. “Returning back to my family’s lake house where Maren and I got engaged was really special. It’s cool to have such a special place, special person and special song all come together in one spot. While the song is our story about falling in love in a bar, I love that we got to make a music video about what happened after that and hope that people can see their own love stories in these moments.”

“Love in a Bar” is the lead single from Ryan’s self-titled EP, released earlier this year.

