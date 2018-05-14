Watch Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris on the way to the altar in new “Diamonds or Twine” video

ABC/Image Group LA

You can delve deeper into the romance between Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris in Ryan’s new video for “Diamonds or Twine.”

The love song features footage of the two at his family’s lake house in Michigan, which is the first place Ryan ever played the song for Maren, after he proposed last summer. He surprised the “My Church” singer with the finished recording of the tune right before their wedding in March.

The “Diamonds or Twine” video also catches the two on the road, as Maren plays Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Sam Hunt, as well as Ryan’s gig with Thomas Rhett at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater.

You can watch the new clip on YouTube now. Ryan also happens to be prominently featured in Maren’s video for her latest single, “Rich,” as well.

Ryan’s currently putting the finishing touches on his debut album, which is expected sometime this year.

