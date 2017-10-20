“We Won’t Back Down”: Jason Aldean makes his “Saturday Night Live” performance available, to help victims of the Vegas tragedy

Broken Bow Records

Jason Aldean is making his performance of “I Won’t Back Down” available to stream or download now, with proceeds going to the Direct Impact Fund, to help victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas.

The two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year performed the Tom Petty classic to open Saturday Night Live on October 7. It was his first appearance since his set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival was interrupted by gunfire that would take the lives of 58 innocent people and injure close to 500 more. Petty had unexpectedly passed away in the days prior.

Jason has produced a special “We Won’t Back Down” t-shirt to help in the aftermath as well. You can order the $35 black tee that mimics the iconic Las Vegas sign on his website.

