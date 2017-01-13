“Welcome Home”: Zac Brown Band Launches New Album, Tour in May

ABC/Image Group LA

Zac Brown Band will launch their new album and tour, both titled Welcome Home, May 12 in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Each ticket sold for the tour will include your choice of either a physical or digital copy of the album, which the band is still in the studio recording.

Pre-sales start next Tuesday, before they’re available to the general public on Friday.

Here are the dates for ZBB’s Welcome Home 2017 North American Tour:

5/12,13 — Alpharetta, GA, Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

5/20, 21 — Charleston, SC, Southern Ground Music and Food Festival, MUSC Health Stadium

5/26, 27, 28 — Gilford, NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

6/8 — Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/9 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

6/10 — Columbus, OH, Ohio Stadium – 2017 Buckeye Country Superfest

6/11 — Pittsburgh, PA, KeyBank Pavilion

6/23 — Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/24 — Syracuse, NY, Lakeview Amphitheater

6/25 — Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

7/1 — Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee Summerfest

7/6 — Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre

7/7,8 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

7/14,15 — Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

7/16 — Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

7/29 — Denver, CO, Coors Field

8/4 — Detroit Lakes, MN WeFest, WeFest Amphitheatre

8/19 — George, WA, Gorge Amphitheatre

8/20 — Brownsville, OR, Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival

8/25 — Indianapolis, IN, Klipsch Music Center

8/26 — Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

8/27 — St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/31,9/1 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

9/2 — Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/3 — Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

9/15 — Dallas, TX, Starplex Pavilion

9/22,23 — West Palm Beach, FL, Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

9/24 — Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/5 — Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

10/6 — Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

10/8 — Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

10/27 — Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/28 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...