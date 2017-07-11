What the Hell Did I Do?: Dierks Bentley is a wild & crazy guy in new video

ABC/Image Group LA

Dierks Bentley’s new single may be called “What the Hell Did I Say,” but you could call the accompanying video “What the Hell Did I Do.”

Shot at Dierks’ What the Hell Tour stop in Tampa, Florida, the clip catches the Arizona native doing everything from shot-gunning a beer at a tailgate party to submerging himself in a trashcan full of ice water.

Along the way, you can also spot a couple of Dierks’ concert alter egos: the lesser-known one wears sunglasses and a cowboy hat, while the “Drunk on a Plane” pilot is more familiar. For good measure, Mr. Bentley also does a little crowd-surfing and shows some skin.

You can check out the new “What the Hell Did I Say” video on YouTube.

