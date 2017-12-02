“When She Says Baby”: Jason Aldean welcomes his first son, Memphis, on Friday

ABC/Image Group LA

After years of living in a house filled solely with women, Jason Aldean now has a son. Memphis Aldean was born Friday at 1:29 p.m., weighing an impressive 9 pounds and 5 ounces.

“So blessed today to see my little man come into the world,” the two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year shared on Instagram, along with a photo of him looking down on his little boy and his wife Brittany.

“In a year that has been a roller coaster ride, this is what it’s all about. I can’t wait to see what life has in store for this kid,” he said, adding the hashtag #MamaWasARockStar.

Mama weighed in as well, sharing the same photo Jason had.

“There are truly no words for the love we feel,” Brittany said. “Thanks for the amazing support @JasonAldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging… HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!”

Jason has two daughters from his previous marriage, 14-year-old Keeley and 10-year-old Kendyl.

