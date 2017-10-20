“When Was the Last Time”? Darius Rucker’s new album inspired a bucket list

Capitol Nashville

If you pay attention, Darius Rucker reveals that you can discover a little bit of philosophy woven into his fifth country album, When Was the Last Time.

“You know, I don’t ever make themes to my records or anything like that,” the Hootie and the Blowfish front man tells ABC Radio. “But I think that ended up being the theme around this record… life and trying to live it.”

“You know, a song like ‘The First Time’,” he explains, “it comes across as a song that’s about a guy trying to pick a girl up in a bar. But it’s really for me, more about taking a chance. That’s what I want people to think when they hear that chorus: ‘When was the last time I did do something for the first time?’”

“The First Time” — the album’s second single — even inspired Darius to take action himself.

“We all get caught in our lives and our routines and don’t sway from ’em very much. For me, it made me think about that,” he confesses. “It made me go and write a bucket list of concerts I want to see, and things I want to do, just because. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s true. When was the last time I did something for the first time?’”

Darius says seeing Paul McCartney was at the top of the list, and he’s already accomplished that. Up next, he’s looking to take in U2’s The Joshua Tree tour.

When Was the Last Time is new in stores and online today.

