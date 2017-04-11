Why Darius Rucker and his friends are on the move in 2017

ABC/Image Group LA

For its eighth year, Darius Rucker’s annual CMA-Music-Festival-week fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is getting an upgrade.

In 2017, the Darius and Friends benefit show will move from its longtime home at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon to the larger Ryman Auditorium just down the street.

This year’s concert will be Monday, June 5, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. CT. Look for Darius to announce who’ll be joining him in the coming weeks.

The event, which typically sells out, has raised more than $800,000 to help fight childhood cancer during its nearly-ten-year history.

