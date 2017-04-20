Why every night is a “double date” on Thomas Rhett’s Home Team Tour

Bob D’Amico/ABC

While we don’t know a lot about Kelsea Ballerini’s fiancé, it does appear that up-and-coming Australian country singer Morgan Evans definitely has the Thomas Rhett seal of approval.

Kelsea’s current Home Team tour mate even went so far as to say that Morgan might be one of his “favorite human beings that ever exist[ed].”

“When he’s not there, I’m like ‘Oh, gosh,” Thomas Rhett tells People. He goes on to reveal that Kelsea is similarly disappointed when his better half isn’t along on tour.

“When my wife Lauren’s not there, Kelsea is like, ‘Oh no!’ On the road, every night is somewhat of a double-date,” he adds.

Kelsea and Morgan originally met while working together on an awards show Down Under, and he popped the question last Christmas Day. While we don’t know exactly when the two will tie the knot, Kelsea has said it’ll definitely be sometime this year. She’s even teased that the couple is likely to do a duet on her forthcoming sophomore album.

Thomas Rhett and Kelsea are set to co-host this year’s CMA Music Festival special on ABC. It’ll be recorded June 8-11 in Nashville, and will air later this summer as a three-hour prime time event.

