Why “I Met a Girl” Has Changed for William Michael Morgan Over the Past Year

ABC/Image Group LA

William Michael Morgan celebrated the #1 success of his debut single, “I Met a Girl,” Monday afternoon at a party at South, the restaurant and bar just steps away from Nashville’s famed Music Row.

Written by Sam Hunt, Old Dominion’s Trevor Rosen and Shane McAnally, the tune is one that’s taken on new significance for the Mississippi native over the course of the past year.

“Now that I am engaged and I have my little girl, I think the song does have a whole new meaning,” William Michael says. “When I cut it, I was just cutting a… great song that I fell in love with…”

“From the birth of my little girl, which happened first, to meeting my beautiful fiancee to getting engaged… I think all of that plays a part and makes me sing a little differently… and think about the song a little differently now,” he adds.

William Michael’s daughter Presley was born last March. He asked Runaway Jane’s Jennifer Wayne to marry him over the Christmas holiday. She happens to be the granddaughter of legendary Hollywood actor John Wayne.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...